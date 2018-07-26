Listen Live Sports

Access National: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 26, 2018 7:28 pm
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Access National Corp. (ANCX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $9 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The parent company of Access National Bank posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Access National shares have risen 2.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.54, an increase of slightly more than 8 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANCX

