Access National: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Access National Corp. (ANCX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $9 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The parent company of Access National Bank posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Access National shares have risen 2.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.54, an increase of slightly more than 8 percent in the last 12 months.

