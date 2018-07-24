Listen Live Sports

Alphabet, Biogen and Harley climb; Whirlpool slips

July 24, 2018 4:38 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Alphabet Inc., up $47.15 to $1,258.15

Google’s parent company topped analyst projections and investors were pleased with results from its mobile search business.

Biogen Inc., up $14.71 to $372.84

The drugmaker raised its annual forecasts after a stronger-than-expected second quarter.

Whirlpool Corp., down $21.89 to $128.82

The appliance maker had a weak second quarter and cut its annual forecasts as it faces higher costs and weaker sales.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $3.18 to $44.63

The motorcycle company topped analyst estimates and said it’s planning strategic changes as tariffs affect its business.

Eli Lilly & Co., up $4.47 to $93.35

The drug company beat Wall Street estimates and said it will spin off its animal health business.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., down $9.47 to $105.42

The medical lab operator posted a smaller profit and less revenue than Wall Street had anticipated.

Xcel Energy Inc., down $9.47 to $105.42

Utility companies and other safe, high-dividend stocks lagged the rest of the market on Tuesday.

Deere & Co., up $4.31 to $139.84

The farm-equipment maker rallied on news of a Trump administration a plan to send billions in aid to U.S. farmers hurt by tariffs.

