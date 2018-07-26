Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Amazon: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 26, 2018 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. reported second-quarter profit Thursday of $2.53 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $5.07.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $52.89 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.45 billion.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

For the current quarter ending in October, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $54 billion to $57.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $58.24 billion.

Amazon shares have climbed 55 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 6 percent. After the results were released Thursday, its shares rose more than 2 percent to $1,848.80.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMZN

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington