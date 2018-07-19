Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

American National Bankshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 19, 2018 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6 million.

The bank, based in Danville, Virginia, said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have climbed 6 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.65, a climb of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMNB

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington