Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Appeals court decision makes it hard to sue TSA screeners

July 12, 2018 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court says airport security screeners can’t be sued over alleged mistreatment because they aren’t law-enforcement officers.

Judges on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concede that their decision leaves people who are mistreated by screeners with limited legal options.

Nadine Pellegrino of Florida claimed Transportation Security Administration agents at the Philadelphia airport mistreated her and damaged her property in 2006. Screeners said she hit two of them with a bag.

Pellegrino was arrested but found not guilty at trial. She and her husband filed a misconduct claim against TSA, seeking $951,200.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The appeals court voted 2-1 Wednesday to uphold a lower court ruling that TSA screeners get immunity because they perform an administrative job and aren’t law-enforcement officers who can be sued under federal law.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington