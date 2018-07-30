Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

AvalonBay: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 30, 2018 4:57 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Arlington, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $305.8 million, or $2.21 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.19 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The company said it had net income of $254.7 million, or $1.84 per share.

The apartment building owner posted revenue of $569.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $565.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, AvalonBay expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $2.22 to $2.28. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted FFO per share of $2.22.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.87 to $9.07 per share.

The company’s shares have dropped 3.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased almost 5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $172.17, a decrease of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVB

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington