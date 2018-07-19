Listen Live Sports

Average US mortgage rates dip; 30-year at 4.52 percent

July 19, 2018 2:18 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged slightly lower this week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages slipped to 4.52 percent from 4.53 percent last week.

Despite the decline in recent weeks, long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24. The rate stood at 3.96 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans ticked down to 4.00 percent this week from 4.02 percent last week.

