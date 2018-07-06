Listen Live Sports

Aviation giant Airbus doubles down on Brexit warning to UK

July 6, 2018 5:14 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Aviation giant Airbus has underscored its threat to leave Britain if the country exits the European Union without an agreement on future trading relations.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Airbus CEO Tom Enders was candid about his frustration with the government’s lack of progress in talks with the EU. Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with her Cabinet later Friday in an effort to hammer out a unified position on Brexit more than two years after the country voted to leave the bloc.

Enders says “her majesty’s government still has no clue, or at least no consensus, on how to execute Brexit without severe harm.”

The company, which employs about 14,000 people in the U.K., has said it will “reconsider its long-term footprint in the country” if there is no deal.

