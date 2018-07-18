Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Berkshire Hathaway stock jumps after buyback rules eased

July 18, 2018 11:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway’s stock price is up 4 percent after easing restrictions on buying back its own shares.

The Omaha, Nebraska, conglomerate led by Warren Buffett said Tuesday that after it posts earnings on Aug. 3, it will begin allowing Buffett to buy stock at prices up to the shares’ intrinsic value.

Since 2012, Berkshire has restricted buybacks to prices below 120 percent of the stock’s book value, which is an estimate of the company’s value after liabilities are subtracted from assets.

Given the company’s massive cash pile (Berkshire has hoarded more than $100 billion while Buffett looks for another acquisition or investment) the rule change ups the odds that it will be directed at buy backs.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

It will not do so if it would reduce its cash below $20 billion.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington