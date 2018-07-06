Listen Live Sports

Biogen, Microsoft gain; PriceSmart, Silicon Motion fall

July 6, 2018 4:37 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Biogen Inc., up $58.67 to $357.48

The drugmaker reported positive results in a trial for an Alzheimer’s treatment.

PriceSmart Inc., down $10 to $83.40

The warehouse club operator reported earnings that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Microsoft Corp., up $1.40 to $101.16

Technology stocks, which have outpaced the market all year, rose again on Friday.

Hess Corp., up $1.17 to $67.55

Energy companies moved higher along with a recovery in the price of crude oil.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up 61 cents to $56.56

Reuters reported that the giant drugmaker is looking to sell its French over-the-counter drug business.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp., down $3.55 to $51.04

The Taiwan-based company said its second quarter revenue is expected to be in the midpoint of its guidance range.

Deutsche Bank AG, up 33 cents to $11.46

JPMorgan Chase told the Financial Times that a German media report that it was interested in a stake in the bank was wrong.

AT&T Inc., up 8 cents to $32.68

Telecommunications companies and other safe-play stocks lagged the rest of the market.

