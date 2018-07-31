Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

BMW to build car plant in Hungary for 150,000 units a year

July 31, 2018 6:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — German automaker BMW says it will build a plant in eastern Hungary to manufacture up to 150,000 conventional and electric cars a year on a single production line.

BMW said Tuesday that the plant near the city of Debrecen will cost around 1 million euros ($1.17 million) and create over 1,000 jobs.

Debrecen, about 220 kilometers (137 miles) east of Budapest, was chosen “primarily for its very good infrastructure, suitable logistics connections and proximity to the established supplier network.”

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s foreign affairs and trade minister, said BMW’s investment will contribute to the country’s economic competitiveness and further strengthen business relations between Hungary and Germany.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The company said Europe accounted for almost 45 percent of its vehicle sales in 2017, with 1.1 million units sold.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington