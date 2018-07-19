Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Boeing, Airbus report roaring sales at close of Farnborough

July 19, 2018 12:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Airbus and Boeing say demand for aircraft surged at the Farnborough International Airshow amid increased passenger and cargo traffic.

The world’s biggest commercial aircraft makers reported firm orders and commitments for future purchases worth tens of billions of dollars as the show’s commercial side ended Thursday.

U.S.-based Boeing announced a total of 673 orders and commitments for planes, compared with 571 at last year’s Paris Air Show, which alternates with Farnborough as the aviation industry’s premier showcase. Airbus said it received orders and commitments for 431 aircraft, compared with 326 at the Paris event.

Boeing says its total reflects “resurgence in demand for freighters and strong order activity for the 737 MAX and 787 passenger airplanes.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Airbus says it saw “strong market appetite for all our leading aircraft product families.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington