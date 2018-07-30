Listen Live Sports

Booz Allen: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

July 30, 2018 7:03 am
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $104.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 72 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.50 per share.

Booz Allen shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 34 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

