Bourbon company to make barrels in Southwest Virginia

July 24, 2018 2:56 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A company that make barrels for storing bourbon is planning a new $35 million operation in Southwest Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage plans to barrel cooperate in Smyth County and a stave mill facility in Washington County.

The stave mill will produce the narrow strips of oak used to make the barrels. The company said about 160 total new jobs will be created.

Northam and the Virginia Tobacco Commission approve a total nearly $1 million in aid to the company. Northam’s office said Virginia beat out West Virginia for the project.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports that the average annual salary at the cooperage will be about $30,000 plus benefits.

___

Information from: Bristol Herald Courier, http://www.bristolnews.com

