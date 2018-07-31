Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

BP gets Q2 boost from higher oil prices; earnings quadruple

July 31, 2018 3:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Energy giant BP says it is increasing its dividend for the first time in almost four years after second-quarter earnings quadrupled on higher oil prices and streamlined production.

Underlying replacement cost profit jumped to $2.82 billion from $684 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The figure, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, is the industry’s preferred gauge of earnings. Net income soared to $2.80 billion from $144 million.

Oil companies are profiting after they cut costs and sold assets to adjust to an era of lower oil prices when crude dropped below $30 a barrel in January 2016. Brent crude was trading at $75.30 on Tuesday.

CEO Bob Dudley says the 2.5 percent dividend increase reflects “our confidence in the future.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington