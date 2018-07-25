Listen Live Sports

Brink’s: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $108 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $850 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $824 million.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.36 billion.

Brink’s shares have remained the same since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 10 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCO

