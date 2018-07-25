Brink’s: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $108 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $850 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $824 million.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.36 billion.

Advertisement

Brink’s shares have remained the same since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 10 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCO

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.