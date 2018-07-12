Listen Live Sports

Build-a-Bear halts too-popular “Pay Your Age” deal

July 12, 2018 3:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Build-A-Bear Workshop’s “Pay Your Age” promotion proved too popular.

The chain known for its customizable teddy bears and other stuffed toys couldn’t handle the crowds Thursday and had to turn shoppers away. It wrote in a Facebook post it closed lines at its stores in Canada and the U.S. due to overwhelming crowds and safety concerns.

The offer, which let customers buy a bear and pay their current age with a cap at $29, was also available at its United Kingdom stores.

Customers took to social media to complain afterward. The company said it knew people were disappointed and it would reach out soon. Analyst Neil Saunders of GlobalData said many parents are upset and Build-a-Bear will likely have to make some special offer.

