Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, July 23

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for June, 10 a.m.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

TUESDAY, July 24

WEDNESDAY, July 25

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases new home sales for June, 10 a.m.

BERLIN — Germany’s Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a closely watched indicator for Europe’s biggest economy.

The Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

The Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, July 26

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for June, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Comcast Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

FRIDAY, July 27

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

