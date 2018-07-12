Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

CA and Commerce Bancshares jump; L Brands tumbles

July 12, 2018 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

CA Inc., up $6.94 to $44.15

The IT management software company agreed to be bought by chipmaker Broadcom.

Comcast Corp., up 78 cents to $34.55

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The cable and internet provider raised its offer for European pay TV company Sky.

L Brands Inc., down $4.43 to $32.34

The retailer said sales at Victoria’s Secret decreased in June.

Bank of the Ozarks, down $3.90 to $42.12

The bank’s second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Commerce Bancshares Inc., up $1.59 to $67.98

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

The bank holding company had a better second quarter than analysts expected.

Papa John’s International Inc., up $5.34 to $53.67

Company founder John Schnatter resigned as chairman after admitting he’d used a racial slur during a conference call.

Cato Corp., down $3.36 to $21.54

The clothing retailer’s sales in June were weaker than it expected

Zumiez Inc., down $2.35 to $21.25

The teen clothing retailer said its sales in June grew at a slower pace than they did last year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington