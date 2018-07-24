Listen Live Sports

C&F: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 24, 2018 2:49 pm
 
WEST POINT, Va. (AP) _ C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.

The West Point, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.45 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $29.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

C&F shares have climbed 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFI

