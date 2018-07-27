Chesapeake Lodging: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Arlington, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $42.9 million, or 72 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 72 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $23.8 million, or 40 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $163.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Chesapeake Lodging expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 63 cents to 67 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.29 to $2.37 per share.

The company’s shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31 percent in the last 12 months.

