Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Chipotle reopens in Ohio after reports of illnesses

July 31, 2018 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chipotle restaurant in Ohio reopened Tuesday as officials investigate reports of illnesses linked to the location.

Chipotle, which has yet to fully recover from a series of food scares in late 2015 that sent its sales plunging, said it closed the store in Powell, Ohio, on Monday to be cautious and is cooperating with health authorities. It said it implemented its food-safety-response protocols, which include replacing the food and cleaning the restaurant.

The Delaware General Health District said it is awaiting the results of lab tests. As of Tuesday afternoon, it said it had received 368 inquiries related to a “possible foodborne illness outbreak” stemming from the Chipotle location in Powell.

The health district said it is still investigating while it awaits the test results. Its team inspected the location and found no reason the restaurant shouldn’t open, it said.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Shares in Denver-based Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. fell nearly 7 percent to close Tuesday at $433.66.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington