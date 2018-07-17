Listen Live Sports

Clarification: China tech players list

July 17, 2018
 
BEIJING (AP) — In an article July 5, The Associated Press reported that people working in the American video surveillance industry have accused Hikvision of including features in its products that transmitted images to its China headquarters without its customers’ knowledge. Hikvision has denied such allegations as “completely false” and says it never has received reports from customers or law enforcement that such features have been installed by the company, a government or a third party.

