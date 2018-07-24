Listen Live Sports

Companies could face fines in Arkansas oil spill lawsuit

July 24, 2018 1:08 pm
 
EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Two companies could be liable for fines related to a 2013 oil spill that dumped nearly 6,000 barrels of crude oil in southwestern Arkansas.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality filed a lawsuit July 13 against Delek Logistics Operating LLC and SALA Gathering Systems LLC. The lawsuit says the March 2013 oil spill contaminated about 3.5 miles of waterways and affected wildlife and habitat.

The lawsuit says the companies could be liable for penalties of up to $1,100 per barrel of oil released into the environment under the Clean Water Act, or up to $4,300 per barrel if the violations are found to result from gross negligence or willful misconduct. The companies could also be liable for up to $37,500 a day for each Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasure Plan violation.

Company officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

