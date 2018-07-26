Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Delaware company fined after worker loses 3 fingers

July 26, 2018 12:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Wilmington manufacturing company is facing a six-figure fine after inspections that followed an incident in which a worker lost three fingers in a machine.

The News Journal reports the worker’s injury in December 2017 led the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the Wilmington Fibre Specialty Company.

The inspection found a machine had inadequate guarding and the company failed to enforce mandated safety procedures.

The company, which now faces $146,152 in penalties, filed a letter of contest earlier this month. A Labor Department spokeswoman says the two parties will now move toward litigation.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Company officials did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington