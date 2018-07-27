Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Deputy accused of shooting off his own fingertip is fired

July 27, 2018 12:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS, Maine (AP) — A Maine sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting off the tip of his finger while drinking off duty on St. Patrick’s Day has been fired.

Oxford County Sheriff James Theriault says Deputy Stephen Witham had been on paid leave. The county commission voted on Wednesday to uphold the sheriff’s decision to fire Witham. The sheriff says it was based on a number of policy violations.

The Sun Journal reports Witham is the only deputy trained to handle the department’s dog. The sheriff says he plans to recommend disbanding the K-9 unit for now.

A spokesman for the labor union that represents Witham has disputed the allegations against him. The spokesman says the union plans to file a grievance and take the firing to arbitration, if necessary.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to show the sheriff’s surname is Theriault, not Theiault or Therialt.

___

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington