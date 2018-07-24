Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Dispute over chicken manure dumped at wedding site settled

July 24, 2018 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EXETER, R.I. (AP) — A dispute between Rhode Island landowners over a load of chicken manure that ruined a wedding has been settled.

An attorney for Gerald Zarrella told WJAR-TV on Monday a settlement was being finalized, avoiding a trial that had been set to begin Tuesday.

Zarrella filed a lawsuit last year, claiming his neighbors James and Diane Lynch dumped chicken manure near his estate hours before a wedding. He claimed the Lynches were angry he had hosted events on the 32-acre (13-hectare) property, known as Gerald’s Farm.

A judge ordered the Lynches to remove the manure.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Zarrella says hundreds of turkeys appeared near his property before the next wedding he hosted. He’s pursuing town permits in response to a court ruling that found he couldn’t host commercial events on his estate.

The Lynches haven’t responded to a request for comment.

___

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington