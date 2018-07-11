Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dive to assess tanker sunk by German U-Boat off NY postponed

July 11, 2018 12:43 pm
 
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — The Coast Guard has postponed a dive to check on whether oil is leaking from a British tanker that was sunk by a German U-boat off Long Island during World War II.

Capt. Kevin Reed of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound said Wednesday that the underwater assessment of the tanker Coimbra will be put off until the spring of 2019.

Reed says the early start of the 2018 hurricane season has raised safety concerns for the operation.

The Coimbra was torpedoed in January 1942, killing 36 officers and crew members.

The wreck is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) off Long Island’s south shore.

The Coast Guard had planned to oversee a nine-day dive to assess any potential environmental threats posed by the tanker.

