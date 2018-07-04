Listen Live Sports

Dominion to reconsider facility site near Mount Vernon

July 4, 2018 9:37 am
 
MOUNT VERNON, Va. (AP) — A week after Mount Vernon launched a campaign against Dominion Energy’s plans to build a natural gas compressor station across the Potomac River from the Virginia estate, the company says it is seeking an alternate location.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that both Mount Vernon and Dominion said they would work to find a new site for the facility initially planned for Charles County, Maryland.

Dominion spokesman Karl Neddenien says the company is working with George Washington’s former estate to “resolve the matter amicably.” Neither company officials nor Mount Vernon officials would give the newspaper further details.

Mount Vernon says the facility would disrupt the property’s view of the Potomac and pose an environmental threat.

Environmental groups fighting the compressor station say a different site wouldn’t ease their concerns.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

