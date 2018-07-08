Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Dutch carrier KLM says it will halt flights to Iran

July 8, 2018 4:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dutch airline KLM says it will halt flights to Tehran “as a result of the negative results and financial outlook” following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear accord.

The airline, part of the Air France KLM group, made the announcement in a short statement on its website Saturday.

KLM said its last flight will leave Amsterdam on Sept. 22 and return on Sept. 23.

KLM ceased flights to Tehran in 2013, resuming them in 2016 after the nuclear deal was signed. That deal saw sanctions on Iran lifted in exchange for it limiting its enrichment of uranium.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

In May, President Donald Trump pulled America from the atomic accord, imperiling it.

Air France resumed flights to Tehran in 2016 after an eight-year absence. The airline continues its flights.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington