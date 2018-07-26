Listen Live Sports

Egypt says country grew at highest rate in 10 years

July 26, 2018 1:53 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Planning Ministry says the country’s economy grew 5.3 percent in the most recent fiscal year — the highest in 10 years.

The ministry said in a statement Thursday that the increase in the fiscal year 2017-2018 ending in June was the result of growth across all sectors of the economy.

Egypt has taken a series of tough austerity measures as part of economic reforms designed to overhaul the economy, still recovering from a costly 2011 popular uprising.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi says the reforms, implemented shortly after he took office in 2014, have put Egypt on “the right track” and that they will spur economic growth by over 7 percent in the coming years.

He urged Egyptians to be patient with the reforms, which the government says should start benefiting citizens within two years.

