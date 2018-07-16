Listen Live Sports

Errant tweet inspires “National Blue Cheese Dressing Day”

July 16, 2018 12:16 am
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The founder of Buffalo’s annual chicken wing festival is offering foodies another reason to indulge — with the creation of National Blue Cheese Dressing Day.

The inaugural celebration is Monday.

Founder Drew Cerza, known as Buffalo’s “wing king,” says the idea for a national holiday grew from a tweet sent out on National Ranch Dressing Day in March. The post from Frank’s RedHot sauce paired buffalo wings and ranch dressing. In Buffalo, where the appetizer was created, blue cheese is the preferred dip for wings.

In honor of Blue Cheese Dressing Day, fans at the evening’s Buffalo Bisons’ baseball game will have a chance to bob for wings in pools of blue cheese dressing. The team’s blue cheese character mascot will be ceremonially inducted into the Buffalo Wing Hall of Fame.

