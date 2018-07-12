Listen Live Sports

Explosion rocks chemicals factory near Cairo’s airport

July 12, 2018 8:50 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — An explosion rocked a chemicals factory near Cairo’s airport Thursday night, prompting firefighters and ambulances to rush to the scene.

Local media reported several injuries, but no deaths.

A military spokesman, Col. Tamer al-Rifai, said on Facebook that high temperatures in a petrochemical warehouse of the Heliopolis chemical company caused the explosion.

People in Egypt’s capital residents reporting hearing a loud explosion and then seeing red smoke rising from the factory.

