Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Extreme heat damages runway, forces German airport to close

July 24, 2018 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Days of extreme heat have damaged a runway at Germany’s Hannover airport, forcing operators to shut it down pending repairs.

Germany’s ninth-busiest airport said Tuesday that 41 flights are affected by the closure, which is expected to last until Wednesday.

The airport’s closure hits thousands of passengers during the busy summer holiday travel period.

Like much of Europe, Germany has been experiencing prolonged high temperatures. The mercury is expected to keep climbing in the coming days, with top temperatures Friday reaching 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington