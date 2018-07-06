Listen Live Sports

FAA: More testing to show jets can survive bird strike

July 6, 2018
 
Prompted by the “Miracle on the Hudson” emergency landing, safety regulators are proposing tougher tests to make sure that jet engines can keep running after a bird strike.

The Federal Aviation Administration proposed Friday that manufacturers show that the core of new engines can continue to operate after sucking in a medium-sized bird at lower fan speeds used during takeoffs and landings.

Current tests focus on fan blades running full-speed, but FAA says that’s not good enough.

In 2009, both engines on a US Airways jet failed after striking a flock of geese while leaving New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Pilots Chesley Sullenberger and Jeffrey Skiles safely landed their powerless plane on the Hudson River.

The FAA says it begun studying the issue after that flight.

