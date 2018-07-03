Listen Live Sports

Facebook and Juniper Networks skid while Acuity surges

July 3, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Campbell Soup Co., up 74 cents to $41.03

The New York Post reported that activist investor Dan Loeb is pushing for the soup maker to consider a possible sale.

Acuity Brands Inc., up $14.93 to $132.05

The lighting company had a far stronger quarter than analysts expected.

Herman Miller Inc., up $3.65 to $38.10

The furniture company surpassed Wall Street estimates in its latest quarter and gave a better-than-expected sales forecast.

Juniper Networks Inc., down 52 cents to $27.23

Technology companies fared worse than the rest of the market Tuesday.

Facebook Inc., down $4.63 at $192.73

The Washington Post reported that a federal investigation into Facebook’s sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica involves multiple agencies.

Apache Corp., up $1.10 to $45.78

Energy companies rallied Tuesday to recover much of their losses from the day before.

AZZ Inc., up $4.90 to $48.50

The electrical equipment maker’s first-quarter profit and sales were better than Wall Street had anticipated.

Acxiom Inc., up $5.24 to $39.45

The data-services company said it is selling its market solutions business to Interpublic Group for $2.3 billion in cash.

