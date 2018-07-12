Listen Live Sports

Florida shooting survivors secure new Utah town hall venue

July 12, 2018 8:00 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Survivors of the Florida high school shooting massacre have secured a new venue for their planned Utah gun reform town hall after a suburban movie theater revoked its earlier offer.

The group said Thursday they would hold the weekend town hall at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres had previously pulled out of its contract to host the event, saying it was “escalating into a potentially contentious situation.”

Students from the Parkland, Florida, school where 17 people were shot dead in February are scheduled to speak.

The Utah Gun Exchange has followed the students’ road trip across the country in a military-style armored vehicle and has said it would host their town hall.

The students declined the offer, saying they wanted a gun-free location and questioning the Utah Gun Exchange’s motives.

