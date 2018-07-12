Listen Live Sports

Gas leak in steel mill kills 6 workers in southern India

July 12, 2018 11:14 am
 
HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Police say a suspected carbon monoxide gas leak has killed at least six workers at a steel mill in southern India.

Police officer Surendra Reddy says the leak occurred on Thursday at the mill in Padipari, a town in Andhra Pradesh state. The gas was being used for reheating after repair work.

Reddy said the leak first killed three workers, then three others who tried to help them. There was no information about injuries, as the rescue work is continuing.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the mill is owned by Gerdau, a leading Brazilian steel producer.

It’s located in Anantpur district, 360 kilometers (225 miles) south of Hyderabad, the state capital.

