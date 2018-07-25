General Dynamics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $786 million.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.19 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.11 billion.

General Dynamics shares have fallen slightly more than 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 5.5 percent. The stock has dropped 4 percent in the last 12 months.

