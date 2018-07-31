Gladstone Capital: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $12.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 22 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $12.4 million in the period.

Gladstone Capital shares have increased 1.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.35, a fall of almost 6 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

