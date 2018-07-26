Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Grains higher and livestock mixed

July 26, 2018 12:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery advanced 11.6 cents at $5.4220 bushel; Sept. corn was up 3.4 cents at $3.6370 a bushel; Sept. oats increased 3 cents at $2.3240 bushel while Aug soybeans rose 6.6 cents at 8.6500 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .65 cent at $1.0897 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .09 cent at $1.5277 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .35 cent at .6567 a pound.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington