Group aims to help resolve Dakota Access protest warrants

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An organization formed to provide legal help to opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline is launching an effort to help protesters with criminal warrants resolve their cases.

There are about 100 outstanding warrants issued for people from 25 states.

The Water Protector Legal Collective nonprofit is planning events Thursday at Oglala Lakota College’s location in Rapid City, South Dakota; Friday and Saturday at the powwow grounds in Pine Ridge, South Dakota; and Saturday and Sunday at the powwow grounds in Fort Yates, North Dakota.

The collective also has set up a hotline for people who can’t make it to one of the events.

The effort is not being done in conjunction with the courts, and those who attend an event will not be offered a special deal.

