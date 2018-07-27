Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

July 27, 2018 5:13 pm
 
A slide in technology companies weighed on U.S. stocks Friday, adding to the market’s losses from a day earlier.

Twitter led the technology sector sell-off, plunging 20.5 percent. Smaller-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. Despite the losses, the S&P 500 index ended the week with its fourth weekly gain in a row.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 18.62 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,818.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 76.01 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,451.06.

The Nasdaq composite index lost 114.77 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,737.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 32.02 points, or 1.9 percent, to 1,663.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 16.99 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow added 392.94 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 82.78 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 lost 33.47 points, or 2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 145.21 points, or 5.4 percent.

The Dow is up 731.84 points, or 3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 834.03 points, or 12.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 127.83 points, or 8.3 percent.

