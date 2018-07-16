Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

July 16, 2018 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. stocks slipped Monday as investors bought banks but sold shares of most other types of companies, including health care and technology stocks. Energy companies sank along with oil prices.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index slid 2.88 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,798.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 44.95 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,064.36.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite gave up 20.26 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,805.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 8.54 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,678.54.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 124.82 points, or 4.7 percent.

The Dow is up 345.14 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 902.33 points, or 13.1 percent.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

The Russell 2000 is up 143.03 points, or 9.3 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington