The Associated Press
 
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

July 30, 2018 5:04 pm
 
Technology stocks tumbled for the third day in a row Monday as a sharp reversal for some of Wall Street’s recent favorites worsened. Major U.S. indexes skidded.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 sank 16.22 points, or 0.6 percent, at 2,802.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 144.23 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,306.83.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 107.41 points, or 1.4 percent, to 7,630.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks retreated 10.21 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,653.13.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 128.99 points, or 4.8 percent.

The Dow is up 587.61 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 726.61 points, or 10.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 117.62 points, or 7.7 percent.

