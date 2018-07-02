Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

July 2, 2018 5:07 pm
 
Stocks reversed a daylong slide in the last few minutes of trading Monday, led by gains in technology companies.

Banks and health care stocks also notched gains. Energy took the biggest losses as crude oil prices declined. Trading volume was lighter than usual ahead of Tuesday when U.S. markets are scheduled to close early before the Independence Day holiday the following day.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 8.34 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,726.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 35.77 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,307.18.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 57.38 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,567.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 12.02 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,655.09.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 53.10 points, or 2 percent.

The Dow is down 412.04 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 664.30 points, or 9.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 119.58 points, or 7.8 percent.

