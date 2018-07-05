Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

July 5, 2018 4:59 pm
 
U.S. stocks closed broadly higher Thursday as solid gains in technology and health care companies set the market on course to snap a two-week losing streak.

Trading was relatively quiet as markets reopened following the Independence Day holiday in the U.S., but could turn bumpier on Friday as U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are set to kick in.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 23.39 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,736.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 181.92 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,356.74.

The Nasdaq composite added 83.75 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,586.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 19.06 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,679.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.24 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Dow is up 85.33 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 76.12 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.41 points, or 2.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 63 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Dow is down 362.48 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 683.04 points, or 9.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 143.97 points, or 9.4 percent.

