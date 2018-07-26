Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

July 26, 2018 5:17 pm
 
A steep drop in Facebook pulled technology stocks lower on Wall Street, even as other sectors climbed.

Facebook plummeted 19 percent Thursday after warning of slower growth ahead, wiping out $119 billion in value. The slide snapped a three-day winning streak for the market. Even so, strong corporate earnings reports and renewed optimism that the U.S. and Europe might make progress on easing trade tensions helped send several companies higher.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 8.63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,837.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 112.97 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,527.07.

The Nasdaq composite index lost 80.05 points, or 1 percent, to 7,852.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 10.16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,695.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 35.61 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Dow is up 468.95 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 31.99 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.45 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 163.83 points, or 6.1 percent.

The Dow is up 807.85 points, or 3.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 948.79 points, or 13.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 159.85 points, or 10.4 percent.

