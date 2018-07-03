Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

July 3, 2018 2:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak for the stock market.

Losses in technology companies and banks outweighed gains in health care stocks and elsewhere. Trading volume was light during the half-day trading session ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 13.49 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,713.22.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 132.36 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,174.82.

The Nasdaq lost 65.01 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,502.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 5.33 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,660.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 5.15 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is down 96.59 points, or 0.4 percent.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

The Nasdaq is down 7.63 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.35 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 39.61 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Dow is down 544.40 points, or 2.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 599.28 points, or 8.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 124.91 points, or 8.1 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington