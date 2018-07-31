Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

July 31, 2018 4:43 pm
 
U.S. stocks rose Tuesday following strong results from industrial and health care companies as well as a report that the U.S. and China are trying to restart trade talks. Small companies rallied.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index picked up 13.69 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,816.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 108.36 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,415.19.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 41.78 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,671.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks surged 17.67 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,670.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 2.53 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is down 35.87 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 65.63 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.46 points, or 0.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 142.68 points, or 5.3 percent.

The Dow is up 695.97 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 768.40 points, or 11.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 135.29 points, or 8.8 percent.

